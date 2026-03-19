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Siendo Primero Podcast

Siendo Primero: The AI Elephant in the Classroom

By Saghey Barcenas,
Melanie Ruiz Lopez
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:37 AM MST
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Artificial Intelligence is everywhere, but how is it actually changing our lives as students?

In this episode, we take you inside the recent event at Arizona Western College, "The AI
Elephant in the Classroom." We explore the many faces of AI: from the funny stories happening on campus to its role as a tool that helps us navigate everyday student life.

Voices in this episode: Brian Lizarraga, Bhelem Baltierra, Regina Figueroa, Muñeca Fimbres, Dr. Trisha Campbell, Shayla Rosenbaum.

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Siendo Primero Podcast Siendo PrimeroArtificial IntelligenceArizona Western College
Saghey Barcenas
See stories by Saghey Barcenas
Melanie Ruiz Lopez
See stories by Melanie Ruiz Lopez
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