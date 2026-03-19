Siendo Primero: The AI Elephant in the Classroom

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere, but how is it actually changing our lives as students?

In this episode, we take you inside the recent event at Arizona Western College, "The AI

Elephant in the Classroom." We explore the many faces of AI: from the funny stories happening on campus to its role as a tool that helps us navigate everyday student life.

Voices in this episode: Brian Lizarraga, Bhelem Baltierra, Regina Figueroa, Muñeca Fimbres, Dr. Trisha Campbell, Shayla Rosenbaum.