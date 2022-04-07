The Field: Republican Adam Morgan takes on Gosar, Democrat Aaron Lieberman seeks Governorship

This week we’ll hear from two more members from the field of candidates hoping to earn your vote in the upcoming 2022 elections.

Adam Morgan is one of three Republicans challenging incumbent Paul Gosar for his seat in the new 9th Congressional District.

Democrat Aaron Lieberman enters the race for governor having served a partial term in the Arizona House of Representatives.

We’ll also learn more about how election officials narrow the crowd to determine which names make it onto the primary ballot.

And we’ll tell you how Arizonans prefer to cast their ballots, according to a new survey from our polling partners.

