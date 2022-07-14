© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Robson, Lamon Pick up Endorsements and Push for Votes in Yuma County

Published July 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The countdown is on to Arizona’s August 2nd primary election.

Early voting is underway, mail-in ballots are enroute, and top-tier candidates are coming to Yuma.

On this episode of The Field from KAWC, Lisa Sturgis caught up with two of them as they attended events in the city of Yuma.

Republican Karin Taylor Robson received some key local endorsements in her bid for the governor’s office. We'll get her reaction and hear her views on how Yuma County factors into Arizona’s future.

We also speak with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon about his lack of faith in polls and his sunny ideas for the region's energy future.

Finally, we speak with AARP-Arizona on what is driving older voters and explore the rules around mail-in ballots in this week’s Civics 101 lesson.

Tags

The Field from KAWC Arizona primaryYuma ArizonaArizona PoliticsArizona elections
Stay Connected
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes