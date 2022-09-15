© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Hobbs Declines Debate, AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward on Rural Voters

Published September 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST
This week on The Field from KAWC, we get reaction to news of no debate for Arizona gubernatorial candidates this election cycle from Phoenix New Times politics reporter Elias Weiss.

We also speak with Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward about the party's appeal in rural Arizona and recent outreach efforts to engage Latino voters.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma this week, we'll hear what he says should be done to improve border security.

And Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abe Hamadeh, speaks about the role of the state's top lawyer in water policy and management.

Arizona Attorney General Arizona elections rural Arizona Yuma Arizona
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
