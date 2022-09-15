The Field: Hobbs Declines Debate, AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward on Rural Voters

This week on The Field from KAWC, we get reaction to news of no debate for Arizona gubernatorial candidates this election cycle from Phoenix New Times politics reporter Elias Weiss.

We also speak with Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward about the party's appeal in rural Arizona and recent outreach efforts to engage Latino voters.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma this week, we'll hear what he says should be done to improve border security.

And Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abe Hamadeh, speaks about the role of the state's top lawyer in water policy and management.

