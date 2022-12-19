The Field: Governor-Elect Hobbs Sets a Path, Analyzing a Contentious Election Season

The week's episode of The Field from KAWC puts a bow on a contentious and ongoing election season.

First, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs speaks with host Lisa Sturgis about transitioning into the Governor's office. She talks about her day one priorities and the challenge of putting together her executive team.

Also, newly elected state Attorney General Adrian Fontes outlines his plans to work with counties across the state to ensure safe and secure elections. He also cautions to be wary of false information about the state's elections processes.

Next, how did polling predict elections results? Mike Noble of OH Predictive Insights and ASU political science professor Dr. Gina Woodall join us to talk about what polling got right and what it missed.

Finally, Howard Fisher of Capitol Media Services and Ernesto Romero, news director at Yuma's local NBC and CBS affiliates, talk about covering 2022 elections compared to past election seasons in the state.

Happy Holidays from everyone at The Field from KAWC. New shows return in January 2023! Happy New Year!