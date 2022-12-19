© 2022 KAWC
The Field: Governor-Elect Hobbs Sets a Path, Analyzing a Contentious Election Season

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST
The week's episode of The Field from KAWC puts a bow on a contentious and ongoing election season.

First, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs speaks with host Lisa Sturgis about transitioning into the Governor's office. She talks about her day one priorities and the challenge of putting together her executive team.

Also, newly elected state Attorney General Adrian Fontes outlines his plans to work with counties across the state to ensure safe and secure elections. He also cautions to be wary of false information about the state's elections processes.

Next, how did polling predict elections results? Mike Noble of OH Predictive Insights and ASU political science professor Dr. Gina Woodall join us to talk about what polling got right and what it missed.

Finally, Howard Fisher of Capitol Media Services and Ernesto Romero, news director at Yuma's local NBC and CBS affiliates, talk about covering 2022 elections compared to past election seasons in the state.

Happy Holidays from everyone at The Field from KAWC. New shows return in January 2023! Happy New Year!

The Field from KAWC Arizona electionsKatie HobbsArizona Politics
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Latest Episodes