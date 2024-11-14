© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
The Intern Show

After the Election: First time voters reflect on the process

By Elias Alvarez,
Mack Schwitzing
Published November 14, 2024 at 8:55 AM MST
The Intern Show is a podcast produced by the KAWC Student Newsroom. It aims to broadcast news by students, for students.

A typical episode of The Intern Show will include some headlines, a spot highlighting an important topic for students, a one-minute flash interview with an interesting member of the Yuma community, and a feature that digs deeper into what matters to young adults.

This week: The Intern Show will be reflecting on how first timer voters felt about casting their ballots November 5th and Arizona Western College unveils the new matador mascot next week.

This show aired on November 8, 2024, as part of KAWC's Arizona Edition broadcast.

Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
