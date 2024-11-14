After the Election: First time voters reflect on the process

The Intern Show is a podcast produced by the KAWC Student Newsroom. It aims to broadcast news by students, for students.

A typical episode of The Intern Show will include some headlines, a spot highlighting an important topic for students, a one-minute flash interview with an interesting member of the Yuma community, and a feature that digs deeper into what matters to young adults.

This week: The Intern Show will be reflecting on how first timer voters felt about casting their ballots November 5th and Arizona Western College unveils the new matador mascot next week.

This show aired on November 8, 2024, as part of KAWC's Arizona Edition broadcast.