What's Up Yuma? Radio - Myriah Farrar and Alli Bohner Real Dance (& Gym) Moms of Yuma

By Jonny Porter,
Veronica Shorr
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:47 PM MST
Myriah Farrar is the founder of Dancers Workshop of Yuma, which she opened in 2006 with grit, heart, and a vision that started small and grew into one of Yuma’s leading dance and gymnastics programs. Her leadership has helped shape confident, disciplined, and driven young performers (JAMS) across the community.

Alli Bohner is the Director of the DAZZLERS Acrobatics and Tumbling Program, leading nationally ranked teams currently sitting 1st and 2nd in the nation. A Yuma native and longtime coach, Alli brings structure, purpose, and heart into everything she does.

