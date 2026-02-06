© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio - Thomas Strausbaugh of Honest Abe Coins & Collectibles and Pastor of Faith Baptist Church

By Jonny Porter
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:55 AM MST
Thomas Strausbaugh is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Yuma, known for teaching the Bible in a clear, practical way that connects with everyday life. Beyond the church, Thomas runs Honest Abe Coins and works in estate sales, buying and selling coins, collectibles, and precious metals. Through that work, he’s built relationships across the community and gained a unique perspective on Yuma’s history, people, and stories. We’re talking coin collecting, what to look for, how prices rise and fall, market trends, and some of the most interesting things people bring through the door.

