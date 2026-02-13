What's Up Yuma? Radio - Ashley Macawile, Community Connector at Yuma County Chamber of Commerce

Ashley Macawile is a longtime Yuma resident and community connector at the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. After spending 12 years at Arizona Western College and a stint in remote digital marketing, Ashley found her way back to what matters most—connection. At the Chamber, she works closely with local businesses, leaders, and organizations, helping bring people together and spotlighting the events and collaborations that keep Yuma’s business community strong. She joins us to share what’s coming up and why community engagement matters now more than ever.