What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jorge Flores, Educator & Mentor for AWC RAZA Advocates

Jorge Flores is a 27-year educator, mentor, and advocate who serves as a bridge between students, community, and civic leadership. Born to immigrant farmworkers and raised in San Luis, Jorge’s journey is rooted in resilience, education, and service. As mentor to the AWC RAZA Advocates, he empowers first-generation and marginalized students to find their voice through civic engagement, mental health leadership, and community collaboration. He’s joined by students to talk about Building Healthy Futures and the upcoming Yuma County Mental Health Forum on April 18th at the AWC Conference Center.