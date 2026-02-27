What's Up Yuma? Radio - Brooke Ferguson, Yuma Council for CASA Board Leader & Scot Bruce, Musician and Elvis Tribute Performer

In this episode, we're joined by Brooke Ferguson and Scot Bruce. Brooke Ferguson is a board leader with the Yuma Council for CASA, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve abused and neglected children in Yuma County. Through fundraising and community support, the Council helps provide essentials like clothing, medical assistance, activities, volunteer training, and awareness efforts — all centered on giving abused and neglected children stability and a strong voice in the court system. Scot Bruce is a professional musician and Elvis tribute performer with more than 30 years of experience recreating the sound and energy of Elvis Presley’s early rock ’n’ roll era. A longtime supporter of CASA, Scot headlines the annual Shake, Rattle & Roll fundraiser, returning to Yuma year after year to use his music to help raise critical funds for children in the community.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.