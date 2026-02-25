What’s Up Yuma? Radio - Beverly Cade and Councilwoman Karen Watts talk about the Yuma County NAACP

Beverly Cade is a third-generation Yuma resident and President of the NAACP Yuma County Branch #1016. A retired educator with Yuma School District One, Beverly continues serving students as a substitute teacher while advocating for equity, youth engagement, and healthy communities. Her work spans education, public safety, and historic preservation, including efforts to protect the legacy of Carver School and build stronger collaboration between community members, law enforcement, and civic leaders.
Councilwoman Karen Watts is a Yuma native, Family Nurse Practitioner, and longtime community leader currently serving her second term on the Yuma City Council. With more than 30 years in healthcare and over 17 years running her own family practice, Karen brings a public health lens to local policy. Her background includes flight nursing, hospice, substance abuse treatment, and forensic nursing, and she remains focused on practical, solutions-driven leadership for Yuma.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.