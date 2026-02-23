What's Up Yuma? Radio - Dulce María Valle Álvarez, Consul of Mexico in Yuma

Dulce María Valle Álvarez is the Consul of Mexico in Yuma and a career diplomat with more than 30 years of experience in international relations and public service. She joins us to break down what the Mexican Consulate actually does, the services available to families and individuals in our region, and the practical advice her office offers to help people navigate documentation, travel, education, and cross-border life in a border community like Yuma.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.