What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jessica Smith is Pitcher-Perfect at AWC

Jessica Smith is a sophomore standout on the Arizona Western College softball team and one of the most dominant pitchers in the country. A native of Australia and transfer from Crowder College, Jessica was an All-American last season and finished second nationally in strikeouts.
Just four weeks into this season, she has already earned multiple Conference Pitcher of the Week honors along with a National Pitcher of the Week award. She joins us to talk about her path from Australia to AWC, her mindset in the circle, and what’s driving her incredible start to the season. The Lady Matador Softball games are streamed on AWC TV.