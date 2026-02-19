What's Up Yuma? Radio - Kelly Hughes is Boot-Stompin' by Faith through Yuma County

Kelly Hughes is a seasoned country and old-school rock artist whose journey started in the pine-covered hills of North Idaho. Playing professionally by age 14, Kelly went on to open and run his own live music venue for two decades, helping launch and support countless artists. In 2004, his life took a powerful turn when he found his faith, reshaping both his music and his purpose. Kelly has opened for legends like George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Waylon Jennings, and today brings his authentic, faith-guided sound to audiences across the Southwest.
He joins us to share stories from the road, his journey through music and faith, and will also perform a special live set on the show. The Kelly Hughes Band will be Dancin’ in the Desert at High Tanks Brewery in Wellton on February 21st.