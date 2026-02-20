What's Up Yuma? Radio - Mandee Tuss, Founder of Genesis Pressed

Mandee Tuss is the founder of Genesis Pressed, a local cold-pressed juice brand built on wellness, community, and kindness. Originally from New York and now proudly calling Yuma home, Mandee is a mom of three whose journey includes hard seasons, resilience, and growth. Through Genesis Pressed, she focuses on supporting local businesses, sourcing locally, and reflecting Christ-centered values in a way that’s real, welcoming, and human. She joins us to talk about her journey, faith, entrepreneurship, and building something meaningful in Yuma.