What's Up Yuma? Radio - Nirvana Cruz, MMA Fighter

By Jonny Porter
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:18 PM MST
Nirvana Cruz is a Yuma-based MMA fighter stepping into the cage at Yuma Fight League 8 on Saturday, March 14 at Desert Sun Stadium. She began training at 21 after taking her first boxing class at Yuma United and hasn’t looked back since. Inspired by fighters like Nate Diaz and by anime characters who embody grit and perseverance, Nirvana brings heart, toughness, and discipline to everything she does. She joins us to talk about her fight journey, her inspirations, and what fans can expect on fight night.

What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
