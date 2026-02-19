What's Up Yuma? Radio - Delayna Delgadillo & Elise Passino of Cibola High School are dancing toward bright futures

Delayna Delgadillo is an 18-year-old former competitive dancer who grew up in a professional dance environment while staying enrolled in school full time. She is a varsity spirit line member, a nail tech, and was introduced early to multitasking, discipline, and a strong work ethic through dance and academics.
Elise Passino is an 18-year-old former competitive dancer and varsity cheerleader who balanced the demands of high-level dance with full-time academics from a young age. Her experience shaped her ability to manage pressure, stay focused, and pursue passion while maintaining balance.