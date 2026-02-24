© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Carlos Figueroa of the Yuma Fight League, invites Fighters to "Take it Outside"

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:08 PM MST
Carlos Figueroa of Yuma Top Team brought in members of the Yuma Fight League (YFL) to promote their next local event.

Yuma Fight League brings professional MMA events to Yuma, including YFL 8 on March 14th at Desert Sun Stadium. Interested fighters can sign up through an online portal.

Enrique Valdez is a Yuma Top Team fighter with experience on major stages like Karate Combat, bringing an aggressive, high-intensity style into YFL 8.

Daniel “Dan” McElhaney is a professional featherweight fighter out of Yuma Top Team, riding a two-fight win streak into a team tournament in South Korea.

Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
