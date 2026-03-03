© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - The Russ Clark Show: Silenced on-air but still strong and streaming

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:27 PM MST
Russ Clark is a longtime Yuma talk radio voice and the host of The Russ Clark Show, which aired for years on KBLU AM 560.

Russ has been part of this community’s daily conversation for decades, covering local issues, community stories, and real talk that mattered to listeners.

Today, we reflected on his radio journey, the shutdown of KBLU, the transition out of traditional AM radio and the memories that defined an era of local broadcasting. You can listen to The Russ Clark Show continues to stream on Facebook, X and YouTube.

What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Russ Clark
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
