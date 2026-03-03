What's Up Yuma? Radio - The Russ Clark Show: Silenced on-air but still strong and streaming

Russ Clark is a longtime Yuma talk radio voice and the host of The Russ Clark Show, which aired for years on KBLU AM 560.

Russ has been part of this community’s daily conversation for decades, covering local issues, community stories, and real talk that mattered to listeners.

Today, we reflected on his radio journey, the shutdown of KBLU, the transition out of traditional AM radio and the memories that defined an era of local broadcasting. You can listen to The Russ Clark Show continues to stream on Facebook, X and YouTube.