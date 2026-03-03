© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Alice Ferris KAWC development director passionate about public radio

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:38 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Alice Ferris has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. Ferris has more than 35 years of professional fundraising experience. In addition to her work with KAWC, she is frequently spotted on PBS stations throughout the country and on Arizona PBS (Phoenix) and Arizona Public Media (Tucson) during pledge drives. She is also the voice of all the underwriting spots and PSAs you hear.

Alice talked about Pledge Week for KAWC and KOFA Border Radio. She helps lead the behind-the-scenes work that keeps public radio alive through listener support. We dove into why pledge week matters, how community-funded radio is different and how local support directly keeps trusted voices and programming on the air in Yuma and La Paz County.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Latest Episodes