What's Up Yuma? Alice Ferris KAWC development director passionate about public radio

Alice Ferris has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. Ferris has more than 35 years of professional fundraising experience. In addition to her work with KAWC, she is frequently spotted on PBS stations throughout the country and on Arizona PBS (Phoenix) and Arizona Public Media (Tucson) during pledge drives. She is also the voice of all the underwriting spots and PSAs you hear.

Alice talked about Pledge Week for KAWC and KOFA Border Radio. She helps lead the behind-the-scenes work that keeps public radio alive through listener support. We dove into why pledge week matters, how community-funded radio is different and how local support directly keeps trusted voices and programming on the air in Yuma and La Paz County.