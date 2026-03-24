Friends of the Lower Colorado River cleanup seeks volunteers Saturday

On today's What's Up Yuma? Radio show, David Sanchez of the Friends of the Lower Colorado River invites you to join a river cleanup on Saturday morning.

If you travel down the Colorado River, please pick up after yourself. For those that haven't the FOTLCR holds regular cleanups. There's one this upcoming Saturday.

Meet at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex at 7 a.m. Dress appropriately (clothes you don't mind getting dirty, closed-toed shoes, sunglasses, maybe a hat to cover you from the sun). Drink water or a sports drink (water will be provided).

There is a dumpster for trash that is sponsored by the Fort Yuma Rotary Club.

For information, you can find Friends of the Lower Colorado River on Facebook.