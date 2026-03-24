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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Friends of the Lower Colorado River cleanup seeks volunteers Saturday

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:58 AM MST
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David Sanchez of the Friends of the Lower Colorado River cleanup group, center, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
David Sanchez of the Friends of the Lower Colorado River cleanup group, center, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.

On today's What's Up Yuma? Radio show, David Sanchez of the Friends of the Lower Colorado River invites you to join a river cleanup on Saturday morning.

If you travel down the Colorado River, please pick up after yourself. For those that haven't the FOTLCR holds regular cleanups. There's one this upcoming Saturday.

Meet at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex at 7 a.m. Dress appropriately (clothes you don't mind getting dirty, closed-toed shoes, sunglasses, maybe a hat to cover you from the sun). Drink water or a sports drink (water will be provided).

There is a dumpster for trash that is sponsored by the Fort Yuma Rotary Club.

For information, you can find Friends of the Lower Colorado River on Facebook.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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