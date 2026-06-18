What's Up Yuma? Radio- outgoing KAWC/KOFA General Manager Dave Riek

Outgoing KAWC/KOFA Border Radio General Manager Dave Riek is today's special guest. After 20 years of leadership and service, he prepares to retire at the end of this month.

The co-hosts are Development Director Alice Ferris and Underwriting Manager Jim Anderson.

We are in our KAWC/KOFA Border Radio pledge drive. If you like this show and would like to make a financial contribution in any amount, please visit https://donate.nprstations.org/kawc/