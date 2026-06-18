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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- outgoing KAWC/KOFA General Manager Dave Riek

By Victor Calderón
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:15 PM MST
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KAWC/KOFA Border Radio Development Director Alice Ferris, outgoing General Manager Dave Riek and Underwriting Manager Jim Anderson.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio Development Director Alice Ferris, outgoing General Manager Dave Riek and Underwriting Manager Jim Anderson.

Outgoing KAWC/KOFA Border Radio General Manager Dave Riek is today's special guest. After 20 years of leadership and service, he prepares to retire at the end of this month.

The co-hosts are Development Director Alice Ferris and Underwriting Manager Jim Anderson.

We are in our KAWC/KOFA Border Radio pledge drive. If you like this show and would like to make a financial contribution in any amount, please visit https://donate.nprstations.org/kawc/

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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