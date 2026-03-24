What's Up Yuma? Radio- John Peel of Busy Drones Cleaners LLC

John Peel was practically buzzing with excitement to tell us about his Busy Drones Cleaners LLC business.

The company does elevated power washing using drones and they specialize in commercial window cleaning. The drones help prevent falls for window cleaners.

Peel is a military veteran who's lived in Washington state, northern California and even Tijuana, Mexico before coming to Yuma.

He's started the Busy Drones business on a wing and a prayer and it has already been nominated as the best veteran-owned business in Arizona.

Peel said he wants to connect with Arizona Western College on a a possible apprenticeship program for drone pilots.