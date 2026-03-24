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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- John Peel of Busy Drones Cleaners LLC

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:57 AM MST
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John Peel. owner of Busy Drones Cleaners LLC, center, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
John Peel. owner of Busy Drones Cleaners LLC, center, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.

John Peel was practically buzzing with excitement to tell us about his Busy Drones Cleaners LLC business.

The company does elevated power washing using drones and they specialize in commercial window cleaning. The drones help prevent falls for window cleaners.

Peel is a military veteran who's lived in Washington state, northern California and even Tijuana, Mexico before coming to Yuma.

He's started the Busy Drones business on a wing and a prayer and it has already been nominated as the best veteran-owned business in Arizona.

Peel said he wants to connect with Arizona Western College on a a possible apprenticeship program for drone pilots.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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