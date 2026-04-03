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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Veronica Shorr, Executive Director of WACOG

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:17 PM MST
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Veronica Shorr is the Executive Director of WACOG, working to strengthen communities across Western Arizona through programs that support families, workforce development, housing and essential services.

A longtime community leader and former What’s Up Yuma Radio co-host, Shorr is passionate about collaboration and creating lasting local impact.

If you've been at a Yuma community event in recent years, you've probably seen Veronica Shorr there.

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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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