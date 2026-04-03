What's Up Yuma? Radio - Veronica Shorr, Executive Director of WACOG
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Veronica Shorr is the Executive Director of WACOG, working to strengthen communities across Western Arizona through programs that support families, workforce development, housing and essential services.
A longtime community leader and former What’s Up Yuma Radio co-host, Shorr is passionate about collaboration and creating lasting local impact.
If you've been at a Yuma community event in recent years, you've probably seen Veronica Shorr there.