What's Up Yuma?- Jonathan Athens, communications, Cocopah Indian Tribe

Jonathan Athens is Director of Communications for the Cocopah Indian Tribe in Somerton.

Athens came to Arizona while serving in the military and also has a background in print and broadcast (TV) journalism. He says "I didn't leave media, the media left me," about the change in media priorities over the years.

With the Cocopah Indian Tribe, Athens helps inform the greater Yuma County community about Cocopah news and events through the Cocopah Now newsletter as well as a Cocopah podcast and YouTube channel.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe invites the community to the Cocopah museum and community events including the Cocopah Earth Day Festival April 18.

The Cocopah tribe also promotes environmental initiatives and support for veterans, particularly in mental health and suicide prevention.