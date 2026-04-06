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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma?- Jonathan Athens, communications, Cocopah Indian Tribe

By Alexandra Rangel,
Victor Calderón
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:54 AM MST
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Jonathan Athens is Director of Communications for the Cocopah Indian Tribe in Somerton.

Athens came to Arizona while serving in the military and also has a background in print and broadcast (TV) journalism. He says "I didn't leave media, the media left me," about the change in media priorities over the years.

With the Cocopah Indian Tribe, Athens helps inform the greater Yuma County community about Cocopah news and events through the Cocopah Now newsletter as well as a Cocopah podcast and YouTube channel.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe invites the community to the Cocopah museum and community events including the Cocopah Earth Day Festival April 18.

The Cocopah tribe also promotes environmental initiatives and support for veterans, particularly in mental health and suicide prevention.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?CocopahCocopah Indian TribeCocopah reservationCocopah Museum
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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