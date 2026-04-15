Jayson Hisel invites you to Little Luchas wrestling Sunday in Yuma

While it's WrestleMania Week for fans of pro wrestling's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), you could say a show Sunday in Yuma is "LittleMania."

Jayson Hisel is a promoter behind Little Luchas: The Best Little Lucha Libre Show featuring little people wrestlers at the Yuma Fairgrounds.

Hisel has brought pro wrestling shows to Yuma before with Venue Wrestling Entertainment (VWE). KAWC reporter and pro wrestling fan Victor Calderón covered an outdoor drive-in VWE show in February 2021 during the pandemic.

https://www.kawc.org/sports/2021-03-05/wrestling-mania-hits-yuma-with-venue-wrestling-entertainment-drive-in-event

Hisel said there is a pro wrestling fan community in Yuma County with promotions including Attitude Pro Wrestling, lucha libre shows in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico and other promotions who do shows at community festivals in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.