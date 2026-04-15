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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Jayson Hisel invites you to Little Luchas wrestling Sunday in Yuma

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:35 PM MST
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While it's WrestleMania Week for fans of pro wrestling's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), you could say a show Sunday in Yuma is "LittleMania."

Jayson Hisel is a promoter behind Little Luchas: The Best Little Lucha Libre Show featuring little people wrestlers at the Yuma Fairgrounds.

Hisel has brought pro wrestling shows to Yuma before with Venue Wrestling Entertainment (VWE). KAWC reporter and pro wrestling fan Victor Calderón covered an outdoor drive-in VWE show in February 2021 during the pandemic.

https://www.kawc.org/sports/2021-03-05/wrestling-mania-hits-yuma-with-venue-wrestling-entertainment-drive-in-event

Hisel said there is a pro wrestling fan community in Yuma County with promotions including Attitude Pro Wrestling, lucha libre shows in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico and other promotions who do shows at community festivals in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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