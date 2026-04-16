What's Up Yuma? Radio- Alysia Schweda talks about the Smoke and Fire BBQ

Alysia Schweda joins us to talk about the Smoke and Fire BBQ Fest, “Fired Up for a Cause,” an event that brings the community together through great food, connection, and a mission to support outreach efforts both locally and globally. With over 20 years of experience serving families, mentoring youth, and working with vulnerable populations, Alysia shares how this event helps make a meaningful impact while giving the community a chance to come together for something bigger than just a festival.