What's Up Yuma? Radio - Michael G., Veteran Broadcaster

Our first guest is a radio veteran with nearly 40 years of experience in broadcasting, voice work, and live entertainment. From starting broadcasting school in 1988 in Tigard, Oregon to working in markets ranging from major cities to towns of just a few thousand people, his career includes interviews with country, pop, and rock artists, voice work for major companies, club hosting, and even an unexpected connection to the Howard Stern Show. He also worked alongside Jonny Porter at 95.1 KTTI and 100.9 The River under El Dorado Broadcasters. Today we talk about how radio has evolved and what keeps the passion alive after four decades in the industry.