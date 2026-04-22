What's Up Yuma? Radio- Josie Garcia, owner, Milestones Preschool

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to a scheduling communication error, our second guest Amy Cross was not able to be on today's show. We apologize to Amy and will look to schedule her back on the next available date. Our first guest Josie Garcia was able to stay with us for a longer interview.)

Josie Garcia says early childhood education is personal for her.

As a teenage mother, she told What's Up Yuma? Radio that motherhood awakened in her a feeling of wanting to provide quality care for other people's children just as she wanted for her own children.

Garcia is the owner of Milestones Preschool in Yuma. Before that she worked in the Head Start program through the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG). Garcia has also worked in local private daycares and for 10 years at the Child Development Learning Lab for the children of students, faculty and staff at Arizona Western College's Yuma main campus.

Garcia opened Milestones Preschool in 2018 and she said she continues to mentor women and offer guidance and support to parents.

She said she is involved in the Yuma community with the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the Yuma County Early Childhood Collaborative and coordinating Yuma ECE directors and owners, the Week of The Young Child Committee, Fort Yuma Rotary and Yuma Boss Babes.