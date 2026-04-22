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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Josie Garcia, owner, Milestones Preschool

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:43 AM MST
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Josie Garcia is the owner of Milestones Preschool in Yuma.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Josie Garcia is the owner of Milestones Preschool in Yuma.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to a scheduling communication error, our second guest Amy Cross was not able to be on today's show. We apologize to Amy and will look to schedule her back on the next available date. Our first guest Josie Garcia was able to stay with us for a longer interview.)

Josie Garcia says early childhood education is personal for her.

As a teenage mother, she told What's Up Yuma? Radio that motherhood awakened in her a feeling of wanting to provide quality care for other people's children just as she wanted for her own children.

Garcia is the owner of Milestones Preschool in Yuma. Before that she worked in the Head Start program through the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG). Garcia has also worked in local private daycares and for 10 years at the Child Development Learning Lab for the children of students, faculty and staff at Arizona Western College's Yuma main campus.

Garcia opened Milestones Preschool in 2018 and she said she continues to mentor women and offer guidance and support to parents.

She said she is involved in the Yuma community with the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the Yuma County Early Childhood Collaborative and coordinating Yuma ECE directors and owners, the Week of The Young Child Committee, Fort Yuma Rotary and Yuma Boss Babes.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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