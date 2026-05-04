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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:30 AM MST
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Adelita Grijalva, U.S. Representative for Arizona’s 7th District, discusses her priorities in Congress and how she plans to serve communities across the region.

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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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