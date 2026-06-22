© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Emilia Cortez,candidate for Arizona House LD 23

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:59 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Emilia Cortez, third from left, candidate for Arizona House in Legislative District 23 and Franky Sandoval, marketing manager for Cortez's campaign joined Jonny and Victor on the show.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Emilia Cortez, third from left, candidate for Arizona House in Legislative District 23 and Franky Sandoval, marketing manager for Cortez's campaign joined Jonny and Victor on the show.

Today is the last day to register to vote in Arizona!

We're joined by Emilia Cortez, a candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 23 and Franky Sandoval who does marketing for her campaign.

There are two seats for the AZ House in LD 23, which includes parts of Yuma, Maricopa and Pima counties. Cortez is in a Democratic primary with incumbent state Rep. Mariana Sandoval, Juan Guerrero and Naomi Miguel. In the Republican primary, incumbent Rep. Michele Pena is joined by Gary Garcia Snyder.

Cortez serves as an Economic Development Specialist with the Quechan Indian Tribe where she said she works on efforts connected to infrastructure, investment and workforce opportunity.

Sandoval is a student at the University of San Diego and resells new and used sneakers through Yuma Kicks. She's also handling marketing for Cortez's campaign.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Latest Episodes