What's Up Yuma? Radio- Emilia Cortez,candidate for Arizona House LD 23

Today is the last day to register to vote in Arizona!

We're joined by Emilia Cortez, a candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 23 and Franky Sandoval who does marketing for her campaign.

There are two seats for the AZ House in LD 23, which includes parts of Yuma, Maricopa and Pima counties. Cortez is in a Democratic primary with incumbent state Rep. Mariana Sandoval, Juan Guerrero and Naomi Miguel. In the Republican primary, incumbent Rep. Michele Pena is joined by Gary Garcia Snyder.

Cortez serves as an Economic Development Specialist with the Quechan Indian Tribe where she said she works on efforts connected to infrastructure, investment and workforce opportunity.

Sandoval is a student at the University of San Diego and resells new and used sneakers through Yuma Kicks. She's also handling marketing for Cortez's campaign.