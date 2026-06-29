What's Up Yuma? Radio: meet the father-son team behind Costa Baja

Jesús and Alexis Orozco are the father-son team behind Tacos & Mariscos Costa Baja.

They went from taking orders at home to a food truck to three locations in Yuma and the Foothills.

If you've driven past the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue A near the main Onvida hospital, you've probably noticed Costa Baja with their bright blue colors, neon lights and an octopus mural.

The Orozcos say you can expect a delicious mariscos meal with quality ingredients sourced from Mexico. They say that and their focus on customer service makes all the difference.

If you're looking for a place to watch the Mexico or U.S World Cup games, the Orozcos invite you to Costa Baja restaurant.