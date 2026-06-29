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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio: meet the father-son team behind Costa Baja

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:49 PM MST
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Jesús, second from right, and Alexis Orozco are the father-son team behind Tacos & Mariscos Costa Baja with three locations in Yuma and the Foothills.

Jesús and Alexis Orozco are the father-son team behind Tacos & Mariscos Costa Baja.

They went from taking orders at home to a food truck to three locations in Yuma and the Foothills.

If you've driven past the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue A near the main Onvida hospital, you've probably noticed Costa Baja with their bright blue colors, neon lights and an octopus mural.

The Orozcos say you can expect a delicious mariscos meal with quality ingredients sourced from Mexico. They say that and their focus on customer service makes all the difference.

If you're looking for a place to watch the Mexico or U.S World Cup games, the Orozcos invite you to Costa Baja restaurant.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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