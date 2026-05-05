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What's Up Yuma? Radio

David Padilla and Jared White with United Yuma Firefighters join WUY

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:20 PM MST
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Yuma Fire Department Capt. Jared White, second from left, and Capt. David Padilla joined us representing the United Yuma Firefighters.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Yuma Fire Department Capt. Jared White, second from left, and Capt. David Padilla joined us representing the United Yuma Firefighters.

On today's episode of What's Up Yuma? Radio, Capt. David Padilla and Capt. Jared White from the UYF join us to talk about advocating for firefighters and their charity.

Padilla and White spoke about both working with the Yuma Fire Department for more than a decade, new Fire Chief John Louser, water safety and having a plan if you're going out to celebrate responsibly including Cinco De Mayo today. We also discussed the mutual aid agreement with other fire departments in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis and their charity work including a firefighters calendar.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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