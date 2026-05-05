David Padilla and Jared White with United Yuma Firefighters join WUY

On today's episode of What's Up Yuma? Radio, Capt. David Padilla and Capt. Jared White from the UYF join us to talk about advocating for firefighters and their charity.

Padilla and White spoke about both working with the Yuma Fire Department for more than a decade, new Fire Chief John Louser, water safety and having a plan if you're going out to celebrate responsibly including Cinco De Mayo today. We also discussed the mutual aid agreement with other fire departments in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis and their charity work including a firefighters calendar.