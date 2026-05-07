© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Yuma City Councilmember Mark Martinez

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:08 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Yuma City Councilman Mark Martinez. He is also a volunteer host at KOFA Border Radio.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Yuma City Councilman Mark Martinez. He is also a volunteer host at KOFA Border Radio.

Mark Martinez serves on the Yuma City Council. He is also a volunteer host with KOFA Border Radio.

He joined us to talk about growing up in the Lanes in Yuma, his background in law enforcement and the council.

Martinez retired as a Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army Reserves and as a Captain from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

We also talked about items being discussed by the Yuma City Council including data centers and feasibility studies for the Kennedy Pool and the proposed Yuma Spaceport and innovation hub. Councilman Martinez invites Yuma residents to attend council meetings in person and contact councilmembers to discuss Yuma issues.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Latest Episodes