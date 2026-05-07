What's Up Yuma? Radio- Yuma City Councilmember Mark Martinez

Mark Martinez serves on the Yuma City Council. He is also a volunteer host with KOFA Border Radio.

He joined us to talk about growing up in the Lanes in Yuma, his background in law enforcement and the council.

Martinez retired as a Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army Reserves and as a Captain from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

We also talked about items being discussed by the Yuma City Council including data centers and feasibility studies for the Kennedy Pool and the proposed Yuma Spaceport and innovation hub. Councilman Martinez invites Yuma residents to attend council meetings in person and contact councilmembers to discuss Yuma issues.