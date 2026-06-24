What's Up Yuma? Radio- Somerton Mayor Gerardo 'Jerry' Anaya on growth

Somerton Mayor Gerardo "Jerry" Anaya invites you to "The Best Little City in Arizona" where he was raised. There's a lot going with a downtown redevelopment project and new businesses opening up.

First, Anaya has served on the Somerton City Council since 2009. He's been the mayor since 2018. Mayor Anaya is running for re-election this year. He's being challenged by Jose Mena.

Anaya is a lifelong resident of Somerton, graduating from the Somerton School District and Cibola High School (Somerton high school students were bused into Cibola or Kofa high schools until Somerton opened its own high school three years ago). He and his siblings graduated from Arizona State University.

Coming back to Somerton was never a question for the Anayas. With their family and friends, they established the El Diablito ASU Alumni Chapter as a way to offer scholarships for future Sun Devils from Yuma County.

Their main events were an annual Halloween party and the Somerton Tamale Festival. While they've stopped holding the Halloween party- "we're older and not as cool," Mayor Anaya jokes- the tamale festival endures and is a yearly magnet for tamale lovers from throughout Yuma County and Arizona on every Saturday before Christmas. Last year, Gov. Katie Hobbs, U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego and Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva all attended.

Somerton is growing. We'll have more later on KAWC about a downtown redevelopment project underway on Main Street. Somerton city leaders have always said they support small business owners. Meanwhile, they want to offer better business options for locals and visitors.

In the past month, newer and bigger Circle K and Chevron gas stations/convenience stores opened, along with Somerton's first McDonald's. Bodega 23, known for its live music and diverse food menu in San Luis and Yuma, is opening in the former 85350 sports bar and pizzeria location.

The Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department celebrated 25 years of service last week, honoring a historic partnership between the Cocopah Indian Tribe and the City of Somerton.

The agreement, signed in 2001, is considered the first intergovernmental partnership of its kind between a federally recognized Native American tribe and a local municipality to jointly operate a fire department.

Somerton has retained its big pride in a small city and Mayor Anaya says all are welcome.