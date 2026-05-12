What's Up Yuma? Radio- Eric Urfer, Yuma Director of Parks & Recreation
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Eric Urfer, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Yuma joins us.
Urfer has more than 37 years in parks and recreation. He was previously Director of Parks and Recreation in Missouri and Executive Director of the Adventure Sports Center International in Maryland. He has led Yuma parks and rec for the past four years.
We talked about Yuma news including an aquatics feasibility study and the future of Kennedy Pool.