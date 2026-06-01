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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - 2026 Helios Ready Now scholarship recipients

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM MST
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Helios Ready Now Yuma scholarship recipients and recent local high school graduates Joshua Olan Lopez, Adamariz Fernandez and Kimberly Flores discussed their academic journeys and future career goals.

The Ready Now Yuma scholarship is worth up to $15,000 per year and is renewable for up to three additional years.

Olan Lopez graduated from Gila Ridge High School. He will attend the Arizona State University Honors College for the 2028 cohort studying biomedical engineering on a pre-medical track. He said his end goal is to create ultra low-cost medical devices for rural and small communities with low access to health care.

Fernandez is a graduate of Cibola High School. She will attend the University of Arizona College of Nursing. Adamariz told us her goal is to become a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) registered nurse. She also served as the 2025 Miss Yuma County Teen.

Flores graduated from Yuma High School. She's going to ASU to become a social worker and eventually a therapist.

The other 2026 HRNY scholarship recipients, their school and where they're attending college are:

  • Genesis Cardenas, Kofa High School, Oregon Institute of Technology
  • Valeria Gutierrez, San Luis High School, University of Arizona
  • Evolhet Bonillas Valtierra, Vista High School, Northern Arizona University—Yuma
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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