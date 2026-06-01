What's Up Yuma? Radio - 2026 Helios Ready Now scholarship recipients

Helios Ready Now Yuma scholarship recipients and recent local high school graduates Joshua Olan Lopez, Adamariz Fernandez and Kimberly Flores discussed their academic journeys and future career goals.

The Ready Now Yuma scholarship is worth up to $15,000 per year and is renewable for up to three additional years.

Olan Lopez graduated from Gila Ridge High School. He will attend the Arizona State University Honors College for the 2028 cohort studying biomedical engineering on a pre-medical track. He said his end goal is to create ultra low-cost medical devices for rural and small communities with low access to health care.

Fernandez is a graduate of Cibola High School. She will attend the University of Arizona College of Nursing. Adamariz told us her goal is to become a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) registered nurse. She also served as the 2025 Miss Yuma County Teen.

Flores graduated from Yuma High School. She's going to ASU to become a social worker and eventually a therapist.

The other 2026 HRNY scholarship recipients, their school and where they're attending college are:

