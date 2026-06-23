What's Up Yuma? Radio- Priscila Ruedas,write-in candidate Yuma council

Priscila Ruedas is a public health professional and write-in candidate for Yuma City Council.

She said she's running because local government should better reflect all of the community it serves.

Ruedas said she is the oldest daughter in a first-generation immigrant family and has a Master's degree in Public Health Policy and Management from the University of Arizona. She said for more than a decade, she has worked on U.S.-Mexico border health issues including healthcare access, farmworker health and the intersection of agriculture and public health.

Ruedas has been active in a group of Yuma County residents who are opposed to data centers. She said they pose long term health risks for the community here.