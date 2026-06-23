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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Priscila Ruedas,write-in candidate Yuma council

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published June 23, 2026 at 1:53 PM MST
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Priscila Ruedas is a public health professional and a write-in candidate for the Yuma City Council.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Priscila Ruedas is a public health professional and a write-in candidate for the Yuma City Council.

Priscila Ruedas is a public health professional and write-in candidate for Yuma City Council.

She said she's running because local government should better reflect all of the community it serves.

Ruedas said she is the oldest daughter in a first-generation immigrant family and has a Master's degree in Public Health Policy and Management from the University of Arizona. She said for more than a decade, she has worked on U.S.-Mexico border health issues including healthcare access, farmworker health and the intersection of agriculture and public health.

Ruedas has been active in a group of Yuma County residents who are opposed to data centers. She said they pose long term health risks for the community here.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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