Arizona Governor Receives First COVID Vaccine Dose

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey described the Pfizer vaccine as "safe, effective and free" after getting his first dose Tuesday afternoon. 

Monday the state's health department announced that those 55 and older could get the vaccine. Following that announcement, Gov. Ducey was inoculated by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ at State Farm Stadium. 

 

"I'm proud to join more than 1.2 million Arizonans who have already received the vaccine, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment," Gov. Ducey said. "It's the best way you can protect yourself and your family while getting our kids back to school and bringing jobs back to Arizona." 

 

As of Tuesday night, 1,857,741 Arizonans received the COVID-19 vaccine. Yuma County makes up 44,828 of those individuals, La Paz County makes up 5,381 of those vaccinated in Arizona.

 

