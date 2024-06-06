100 Years: Stories from the Border Patrol

-
In the days leading up to the 100th birthday of the Border Patrol, which happend on May 28th, Arizona Edition sat down with former agents to learn more about our sector's storied history. Janalyn Buseck — who retired as a supervisory agent in 2016, says her three decades of service seemed to flash by in the blink of an eye.
-
In the days leading up to the 100th birthday of the Border Patrol, which happend on May 28th, Arizona Edition sat down with former civilian dispatchers -- Randy Love and Pearl Strom -- to discuss their work supporting agents in the field.