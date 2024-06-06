100 Years: Stories from the Border Patrol - Supervisory Agent Janalyn Buseck Looks Back on 31 Years
1 of 6 — USBP 100th Logo.png
2 of 6 — Buseck Modern.jpg
Former Border Patrol Agent, Janalyn Buseck (left) — who retired as a supervisor from the Yuma Sector — witnessed much change during her 31-years wearing the uniform.
PHOTO COURTESY JANALYN BUSECK
3 of 6 — Buseck Academy.jpg
When Janalyn Buseck joined the U-S Border Patrol in March of 1985, she was one of very few female agents in the Yuma Sector.
PHOTO COURTESY JANALYN BUSECK
4 of 6 — Buseck 1980s or 90s.jpg
Janalyn says her three decades of service seem to have flashed by in the blink of an eye.
PHOTO COURTESY JANALYN BUSECK
5 of 6 — Buseck On The Job.jpg
Another day on the job for Supervisory Agent, Janalyn Buseck.
PHOTO COURTESY JANALYN BUSECK
6 of 6 — Buseck 2000s.jpg
Janalyn Buseck (center) with her colleagues in the 2000's.
PHOTO COURTESY JANALYN BUSECK
BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS
YUMA — When Janalyn Buseck joined the U-S Border Patrol in March of 1985, she says she was one of very few female agents in the Yuma Sector.
In the days leading up to the 100th birthday of the Border Patrol, which happend on May 28th, Arizona Edition sat down with former agents to learn more about our sector's storied history.
Buseck — who retired as a supervisory agent in 2016, says her three decades of service seemed to flash by in the blink of an eye.
Here is our conversation -- the second in our ongoing podcast series: 100 years -- Stories from the Border Patrol...