100 Years: Stories from the Border Patrol - Supervisory Agent Janalyn Buseck Looks Back on 31 Years

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — When Janalyn Buseck joined the U-S Border Patrol in March of 1985, she says she was one of very few female agents in the Yuma Sector.

In the days leading up to the 100th birthday of the Border Patrol, which happend on May 28th, Arizona Edition sat down with former agents to learn more about our sector's storied history.

Buseck — who retired as a supervisory agent in 2016, says her three decades of service seemed to flash by in the blink of an eye.

Here is our conversation -- the second in our ongoing podcast series: 100 years -- Stories from the Border Patrol...