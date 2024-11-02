Search Query
Show Search
About Us
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
KAWC/KOFA Shows
Arizona Edition
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
Sounds of the Desert/Los Sonidos del Desierto
Siendo Primero
Archives
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Work Stories
Arizona Science Desk
Western Voice Radio
Thu Live
Arizona Edition
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
Sounds of the Desert/Los Sonidos del Desierto
Siendo Primero
Archives
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Work Stories
Arizona Science Desk
Western Voice Radio
Thu Live
News
NPR Top News
KAWC Updates
Arizona Edition
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Science Desk
Sense of Place
Elections 2024
KAWC Student Newsroom
NPR Top News
KAWC Updates
Arizona Edition
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Science Desk
Sense of Place
Elections 2024
KAWC Student Newsroom
Events
Spirited Discussions
Spirited Discussions
Support
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Contact Us
Listen Live
Border Radio
© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KAWC NPR/BBC News and Information
On Air
Now Playing
KOFA Border Radio
All Streams
About Us
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
KAWC/KOFA Shows
Arizona Edition
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
Sounds of the Desert/Los Sonidos del Desierto
Siendo Primero
Archives
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Work Stories
Arizona Science Desk
Western Voice Radio
Thu Live
Arizona Edition
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
Sounds of the Desert/Los Sonidos del Desierto
Siendo Primero
Archives
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Work Stories
Arizona Science Desk
Western Voice Radio
Thu Live
News
NPR Top News
KAWC Updates
Arizona Edition
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Science Desk
Sense of Place
Elections 2024
KAWC Student Newsroom
NPR Top News
KAWC Updates
Arizona Edition
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Science Desk
Sense of Place
Elections 2024
KAWC Student Newsroom
Events
Spirited Discussions
Spirited Discussions
Support
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Contact Us
Listen Live
Border Radio
golf
News
Kofa HS golfer qualifies for Arizona state tournament
Victor Calderón
Charlize Anaya of Somerton qualifies for Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I girls golf state tournament on Nov. 4-5 in Laveen Village, Ariz.