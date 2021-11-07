-
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States. Watch the ceremony, inaugural address and other…
U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has joined a coalition of organizations on the U.S.-Mexico border to call on incoming President Joe Biden to end border wall…
Arizona, long a Republican red state, has flipped blue as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly were declared…
With four days until Election Day, Yuma County leaders said it’s not too late to turn in your ballot. Just not by mail.Ballots will likely not make it to…
The campaign to elect Joe Biden For President made its first official stop in Yuma on Friday. While President Donald Trump's campaign has been active in…
The campaign to elect Joe Biden For President will make its first official stop in Yuma Friday.Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona and the “First Week…
With 30 days until Election Day, a group of Joe Biden supporters held a caravan in south Yuma County on Sunday in what was perhaps the first in-person…
Ahead of a Latinos For Trump gathering Monday in Phoenix, Arizona Latino leaders met on a Zoom call to say President Donald Trump has failed Latino…
President Donald Trump is in Yuma today.Trump will be in Yuma to deliver remarks on what he says are his Democratic opponent and former Vice President Joe…