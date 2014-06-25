Work Stories: Arick Dombrowski and a Mortician's Outlook on Life

Arick Dombrowski is a 34-year-old funeral director at Johnson’s Mortuary in Yuma. Dombrowski is a native of Somerton, Arizona and attended Yuma’s Cibola High School before going on to get his mortuary degree at Mesa Community College. In this installment of Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, Arick talks about his profession and the outlook it puts on life, as well as the most difficult case he has ever handled…(originally aired 06/25/4).

It really puts things into perspective as far as what’s important and what’s not. I mean, if you wake up in the morning, that’s a good day. You can’t really complain about anything else. Maybe you got a parking ticket or something horrible happened at work, you know this or that. At the end of the day... It really doesn’t matter. When you’re in this profession, it’s really night and day.

