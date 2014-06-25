© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Arick Dombrowski and a Mortician's Outlook on Life

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 25, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
IMG_2305.JPG
Maya Springhawk Robnett
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
Arick Dombrowski, Johnson's Mortuary

Arick Dombrowski is a 34-year-old funeral director at Johnson’s Mortuary in Yuma.  Dombrowski is a native of Somerton, Arizona and attended Yuma’s Cibola High School before going on to get his mortuary degree at Mesa Community College.  In this installment of Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, Arick talks about his profession and the outlook it puts on life, as well as the most difficult case he has ever handled…(originally aired 06/25/4).

It really puts things into perspective as far as what’s important and what’s not. I mean, if you wake up in the morning, that’s a good day. You can’t really complain about anything else. Maybe you got a parking ticket or something horrible happened at work, you know this or that. At the end of the day... It really doesn’t matter. When you’re in this profession, it’s really night and day.

This piece was featured in the June 25th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as past Work Stories from the Funeral Services series, can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Work StoriesWork StoriesMortician StoriesFuneral DirectorFuneral Service StoriesArick DombrowskiFuneral Services
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content