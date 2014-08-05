Doug Ducey: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

Arizona Edition - Recent polls show Republicans Doug Ducey and Christine Jones leading the field of candidates seeking the nomination to be Arizona’s next governor. Ducey is currently State Treasurer and he recently received an endorsement from the Arizona Republic. Ducey spoke with KAWC’s Lou Gum about that endorsement, the upcoming Primary Election, and his plan for Arizona…(originally aired 08/05/14).

