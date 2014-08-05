© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Doug Ducey: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 5, 2014 at 1:30 PM MST
Arizona Edition - Recent polls show Republicans Doug Ducey and Christine Jones leading the field of candidates seeking the nomination to be Arizona’s next governor.  Ducey is currently State Treasurer and he recently received an endorsement from the Arizona Republic.  Ducey spoke with KAWC’s Lou Gum about that endorsement, the upcoming Primary Election, and his plan for Arizona…(originally aired 08/05/14).

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
