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Cocopah activist leads effort for Indigenous women awareness proclamation

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:31 AM MST
Roxanne Barley is pictured holding the City of Yuma proclamation for National Awareness Month for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives. Mayor Douglas Nicholls and other tribal members are also pictured.
City of Yuma
Roxanne Barley is pictured holding the City of Yuma proclamation for National Awareness Month for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives. Mayor Doug Nicholls and other tribal members are also pictured.

After years of advocating for missing and murdered Indigenous women, Roxanne Barley was able to make her case for why the City of Yuma should recognize May as National Awareness Month for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives.

Barley, a member of the Cocopah Indian Tribe, is an advocate for Indigenous women and the Yuma community.

“It was a learning experience all on its own," Barley said. "I have been trying to get this proclamation going for several years and just being a thorn on the side, always showing up to council meetings, voicing my opinion, voicing my concerns about it, asking the community and city council to get involved. I held candlelight vigils and marches. Sometimes they didn’t show up, but when they did, that’s where the relationship began to form and blossom because they got to know on a personal level how it reflects our community."

Studies have long shown Native American women face significantly higher rates of abuse and violence compared with white women.

Nationwide, murder is the third-leading cause of death for Native American women, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute.

As for the number of Indigenous women who are missing, the true total remains unclear because of major gaps in reporting and data collection. However, a 2014 study by the Federal Bureau of Investigation found more than 5,000 cases of missing Indigenous women across the country.

It’s a tragic reality that local activist and Cocopah Indian Tribe member Roxanne Barley is working to bring awareness to.

Roxanne Barley is pictured at the Yuma City Council meeting on May 6, 2026, where she received the proclamation for National Awareness Month for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives.
Roxanne Barley Facebook
Roxanne Barley is pictured at the Yuma City Council meeting on May 6, 2026, where she received the proclamation for National Awareness Month for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives.

“I wanted people to know and realize that this is a promise the city is making, that they are going to do their part," she said. "Therefore, we as community members need to do our part in order to protect our community members and ourselves. We need to know that someone is going to have our backs, that someone is going to be diligent and thorough in their work ethic and duties and do everything they absolutely can to bring our loved ones home."

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma City Councilmembers stand with local Cocopah tribal leaders as a proclamation was read for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives.
Yɛbom tu kwan
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma City Councilmembers stand with local Cocopah tribal leaders as a proclamation was read for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives.
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News Cocopah Indian TribeQuechan TribeColorado River Indian TribesThe City of Yuma
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón