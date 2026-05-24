15 movies we can't wait to see this summer, from Spielberg to 'Spider-Man'

It's Hollywood's blockbuster season, meaning something for everyone (and sometimes a couple of somethings — two Zendaya/Tom Holland epics, for instance). There'll be sequels, reboots, and remakes, action for days, romance for dates, animated comedy both classic and fresh, and more LGBTQ+ films in three months than in most full years. Here are 15 titles we can't wait to catch.

Scary Movie

In theaters June 5

Photo Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Quantrell Colbert / Marlon Wayans as Shorty in Scary Movie. This trailer includes instances of vulgar language.

Sooner or later, every horror franchise gets a reboot, so why shouldn't a horror parody series. This sixth banquet of Wayans brothers spoofery brings together much of the original gang. And it's the first series installment since 2013, which means there's a lot of new material to mock — from M3GAN to A Quiet Place, Get Out and Sinners.

Disclosure Day

In theaters June 12

Steven Spielberg's been making the world safe for aliens since E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, so who better to let us know that off-worlders not only exist, but are already among us? Josh O'Connor's the cybersecurity expert who's ready to blow the whistle on a decades-long coverup.

The Death of Robin Hood

In theaters June 19

Hugh Jackman isn't playing the cheery, rob-from-the-rich-give-to-the-poor archer we know from dozens of Sherwood Forest chronicles. His Robin is critically injured and grappling with the pain he's caused in his life of crime and murder. Along for the dark ride are Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Hamnet's Noah Jupe.

Toy Story 5

In theaters June 19

A comic tale of Toys vs. Tech: the playthings that launched a zillion Pixar classics return to the big screen to battle a tiny screen. Young Bonnie's been playing with Jessie (Joan Cusack), Buzz (Tim Allen) and Rex (Wallace Shawn) when a child-friendly tablet named Lilypad (Greta Lee) takes over her life. Keep fingers crossed that Woody (Tom Hanks) has a solution.

Leviticus

In theaters June 19

The love between two teenage boys in a conservative Christian parish in Australia is threatened when a supernatural force takes the form of the person they desire most – each other. The force is released when the parish elders subject them to a violent ritual designed to erase their queer feelings for each other — conversion-therapy as a literal horror story.

Rose of Nevada

In theaters June 19

When a fishing boat shows up in a harbor three decades after it disappeared, two fishermen (George MacKay and Callum Turner) sign on as its crew and take it out to sea. But when they come back, they find themselves 30 years in the past, mistaken for decades-gone fishermen, and unable to find their way back.

Supergirl

In theaters June 26

The Man of Steel's disaffected cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) appeared briefly at the end of the most recent Superman epic. She's something of a loner, but when an intergalactic bad guy poisons her dog Krypto, she springs into action, and we'll get to see if she can carry the new DC Universe forward on her own.

Minions & Monsters

In theaters July 1

This seventh film in the Despicable Me universe is a prequel set in the 1920s, when a tribe of Hollywood Minions decide that to make their own monster movie, they should try to summon a real monster. What could possibly go wrong?

Moana

In theaters July 10

The animated sequel wasn't great, maybe the live-action remake will be? Dwayne Johnson voiced the disgraced demigod Maui the first time, and he's back in the flesh (and in a seriously silly wig), opposite newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as the famously "not-a-princess" chief's daughter chosen by the ocean to restore a mystical relic and save her dying island.

The Odyssey

In theaters July 17

Christopher Nolan's epic will hark back to Hollywood's Golden Age, both in star-studded fealty to Homer's Greek epic and in its visual breadth. To play Odysseus returning from the Trojan Wars, Matt Damon spent a year growing a beard (can't fool IMAX 70 mm cameras), and he's backed by Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya among many others.

Motor City

In theaters July 24

If you've ever wished the hero of an action movie would just shut up and action, this one's for you. Set in 1970s Detroit, it follows an ex-con (Alan Ritchson) who's seeking revenge on the gangster who framed him, and during its 103 minute runtime, hardly a word is spoken by anyone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In theaters July 31

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home , Doctor Strange averted a multiverse collapse by wiping clean the world's memory of Peter Parker as a superhero. So when we pick up four years later, Spidey has a fresh shot, but also new pressures that spark physical changes just as he's facing a new threat.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

In theaters August 7

Cult filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow) chronicles what happens when a queer director (Hannah Einbinder) is tasked with rebooting a Friday the 13th-style horror franchise, and persuades the possibly unbalanced original lead actress (Gillian Anderson) to take part.

The End of Oak Street

In theaters August 14

David Robert Mitchell, the writer/director who came up with the horror hit It Follows , has kept this one under wraps, beyond a general notion that an '80s suburban family headed by Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway "start to notice bizarre happenings in their neighborhood." The trailer has hints — a precipice at road's end, a dinosaur drifting past the window — but that's all we know.

Coyote vs. Acme

In theaters August 28

In this long-delayed comedy, Road Runner's Looney Tunes nemesis, Wile E. Coyote, hires a down-on-his-luck lawyer (Will Forte) to sue the Acme Corp. for repeatedly selling him faulty products . The animation/live-action hybrid has had a rocky history, with Warner Bros. Discovery initially opting to shelve it and take a tax write-off — then reversing course amid a public backlash to sell it to Ketchup Entertainment, which is releasing it.

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