Attorney General Mayes to hold biosolids town hall Thursday

Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi has been appointed to the newly formed Arizona Biosolids Study Committee, which will examine how biosolids may be affecting the quality of life for residents across the state.

Residents in Yuma County have raised concerns for years about odors, flies and potential long-term health and environmental impacts associated with the land application of biosolids, or treated sewage sludge. Pancrazi said complaints date back to when the company transporting biosolids first began operating in the Yuma area.

While Pancrazi believes conditions have worsened in recent years, she said the committee's role will be to determine the scope of the impacts through research and expert testimony.

"There are going to be very educated people on this committee, from environmental experts to people who understand whether fertilizer is getting into the groundwater and all of that," Pancrazi said.

The committee is expected to hear from scientists, environmental specialists and other stakeholders as it studies the issue. Residents will also have an opportunity to share their concerns.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will host a town hall on biosolids at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Yuma Civic Center to hear concerns from residents about the issue.