HIPSTERS: AWC's New Desert Tortoise Habitat

Published December 5, 2013 at 12:10 AM MST

At Arizona Western College, a group of students, faculty, and staff have volunteered their time to provide a new environmental habitat for some familiar southwestern animals—the threatened Gopherus agassizii, or Desert Tortoise.  They call themselves HIPSTERS and they’re tackling the project using sustainable technology and a lot of ingenuity.  KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett gets her hands dirty as she reports on AWC’s new Desert Tortoise habitat…(originally aired 12/04/13).

This piece was featured in the December 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

