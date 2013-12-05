HIPSTERS: AWC's New Desert Tortoise Habitat

At Arizona Western College, a group of students, faculty, and staff have volunteered their time to provide a new environmental habitat for some familiar southwestern animals—the threatened Gopherus agassizii, or Desert Tortoise. They call themselves HIPSTERS and they’re tackling the project using sustainable technology and a lot of ingenuity. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett gets her hands dirty as she reports on AWC’s new Desert Tortoise habitat…(originally aired 12/04/13).

This piece was featured in the December 4th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.